Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals breast cancer diagnosis

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WATE) — Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced she has breast cancer in a post on her official Twitter account.

The “Veep” star tweeted Thursday that she has been diagnosed with disease, and pleaded for universal health care to help others going through similar battles.

“One in eight women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” wrote Drefus. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”