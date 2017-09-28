Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals breast cancer diagnosis

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Julia Louis-Dreyfus poses in the press room with her awards for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series and outstanding comedy series for "Veep" at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WATE) — Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced she has breast cancer in a post on her official Twitter account.

The “Veep” star tweeted Thursday that she has been diagnosed with disease, and pleaded for universal health care to help others going through similar battles.

“One in eight women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” wrote Drefus. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s