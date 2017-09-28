2 flown to hospital after crash in Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two people were sent to the hospital Thursday night after a crash off Highway 66 near Interstate 40 in Sevierville.

Sevierville Police Department spokesman Bob Stahlke says around 6:30 p.m. it appears an RV towing an SUV was traveling on a road that intersects Highway 66 when it failed to stop at the intersection, went through both the north and southbound lanes, went over an embankment and into 20 or 30 feet deep ravine.

Both driver and passenger, a man and woman, had to be cut from the vehicle, which Stahlke described as a difficult operation. Both were conscious when they were flown to UT Medical Center in separate Lifestar helicopters, but their names and conditions have not been released.

Stahlke said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.