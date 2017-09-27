University of Tennessee extends softball co-head coaches’ contracts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee Director of Athletics John Currie announced contract extensions for softball co-head coaches Ralph and Karen Weekly.

The Weekly’s previous contract was set to end on June 30, 2018, but will be extended to 2022.

“Karen and Ralph have built Tennessee softball into a legitimate perennial national and SEC power,” Currie said. “Much like the fans who regularly pack sold-out Sherri Parker Lee Stadium every spring, I am excited about the direction of the program and appreciate the way Karen and Ralph lead, teach and develop our student-athletes.”

The new five-year deals have a combined total of $2.3 million and average $467,000 annually, says the school.

The Weekly’s have led the Lady Vols to seven Women’s College World Series appearances.