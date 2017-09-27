Social media contest to promote new Blount County greenway system

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A social media contest will be held to support a 14-mile greenway connection from Maryville to Townsend.

The contest will run from Sept. 27 to Nove. 10. There will be prompts each week posted on the Greenway to the Smokies’ social media accounts.

“The goal of this contest is really to grow community excitement around our greenway system in Blount County,” said Kim Mitchell of the Blount Partnership, member of the Maryville-to-Townsend Greenway expansion council. “Greenways do so much for our community and local economy, and as we work towards this expansion, we want to remind citizens of Blount County what the new 14 miles of greenway will bring.”

People can enter the contest by submitting their photos through the contest page. Photos should show how people are enjoying the Blount Greenway system and use the hashtag: #LoveMyGreenway.

There will be prizes awarded each week including gift cards from area businesses and tickets to events. One winner will be chosen by a random drawing and the other will be chosen based on community votes.