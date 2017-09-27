Police: Guns used in Middle Tennessee church shooting were lawfully purchased

WKRN staff Published:
Emanuel Kidega Samson (Mug: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police said Wednesday all four guns used by or with the Antioch church shooting suspect were lawfully purchased.

A press release states the investigation showed Emanuel Samson lawfully purchased one of the weapons, while a relative lawfully purchased the other three.

Metro police say Samson bought the .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol found in his SUV from a Rutherford County retailer in December 2015.

Previous story: 1 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Middle Tennessee church

Police also said a relative purchased the .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol allegedly used to fire the shots at the church from a Rutherford County retailer in August 2016.

That same relative reportedly purchased the AR-15 rifle recovered in a case from Samson’s vehicle from the same Rutherford County retailer in February 2014, and the 9mm semi-automatic pistol recovered from the church was purchased by the relative from a Wilson County retailer in August 2016.

Metro police noted that relative was interviewed as part of the investigation and reported the three guns were given to Samson for safe keeping.

