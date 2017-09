KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A financial services firm is donating $20,000 to four East Tennessee schools.

Meridian Trust and Investment Company is giving an “Invest in Education” gift to Bearden Elementary, Rocky Hill Elementary, Sequoyah Elementary and Sacred Heart Cathedral School.

The donations will go toward technology or mathematics department needs. The schools’ needs range from supplying Chromebooks, buying in-school broadcasting systems and updating teacher laptops.