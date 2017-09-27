Knoxville’s Crowne Plaza receives No. 2 ranking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Out of 66 Crowne Plaza hotels in North America Knoxville’s location ranked No. 2.

The location is ranked No. 7 out of Crowne Plaza hotels in the Western Hemisphere. The ranking is based on a 12-month average of customer satisfaction and customer comments.

“That Knoxville’s hotel ranks so high is a reflection of the work our staff puts in to make our customers happy,” said Ken Knight, the Crowne Plaza’s general manager. “We only missed No. 1 in North America by a single point.”

The hotel has 197 rooms on 12 floors, a full-service restaurant, lounge and indoor pool and a 3,000-square-foot fitness center.

“We’re honored that our guests rate us so highly,” Knight said. “It’s also important in how ratings are factored from which people make choices about where they want to stay or hold their events. It also sends a positive message about Knoxville, which is something that makes all of us proud.”