Knox County teacher accused of identity theft, stealing thousands from neighbors

WATE 6 On Your Side Reporter Kelly Reinke speaks with alleged victims in the case tonight at 11.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knox County teacher has been charged with three counts of identity theft after she was accused of applying for loans and credit cards in other people’s names and then making purchases.

Ashley Wright faces three counts of identity theft. Court records show on June 15, she allegedly went online and applied for a credit card using someone else’s personal information. The records say she then used the card to make charges over $3,000.

The records then say on June 27, she applied for a loan with a check into cash business, again using someone else’s personal information without permission.

Then on July 15, the court records allege she again applied for a credit card using someone else’s name and personal information, which she used to make purchases of nearly $3,000.

Wright is a sixth grade teacher at Whittle Springs Middle School, according to the school system’s website. Spokesperson Carly Harrington says she has been placed on leave during the investigation.