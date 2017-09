KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Health Department is hosting diabetes management classes.

The firee three-part class will discuss type 2 diabetes, diet, exercise, medications, and management.

The classes will be held Oct. 5, 12 and 19 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Knox County Health Department Auditorium.

To register for the classes, call 865-215-5170 or sign up online.