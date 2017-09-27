‘Humans of New York’ creator to speak at Tennessee Theatre

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The man behind the popular social media posts “Humans of New York” will be speaking in Knoxville.

Brandon Stanton, the creator of the photography project, will be speaking at the Tennessee Theatre Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Stanton’s photography project features everyday people along with quotes and short stories about their lives.

His project has expanded to feature people in more than 20 countries.

The event is free for University of Tennessee students who opted-in to the Student Services and Program Fee and $13 for the public. Tickets can be purchased online.

 

