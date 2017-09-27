How to prevent, get rid of stink bugs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Stink bugs start going in people’s homes every fall, sometimes giving off an unpleasant smell.

“The marmorated stink bug leaves this oily type residue off their skin,” said Will Bullard with Dayton’s Pest Control. “It’s a defense mechanism for the insect and if you get it on your hands it can cause dermatitis or allergic reaction in some.”

The bug doesn’t have to be squished one for it to smell but simply touched.

“I wouldn’t handle them with your bare hands,” said Bullard. “I would use a vacuum or use a tissue if you find them inside.”

The best way to have a stink bug free home is to prevent them in the first place.

“You want to make sure door sweeps are intact and there is proper caulking around window and door seals, weather stripping.” said Bullard. “The best thing to do is get a perimeter power spray around the home, where the pest management professional focuses on the eaves and the windows where the stink bug will try to enter and get inside.”

Be careful with lights, because, like moths and other bugs, stink bugs are attracted to light.

“They will actually cluster around the door frames around people’s homes,” said Bullard. “You literally open your door and let the stink bugs in. So, be mindful when you’re opening and closing your doors, especially in the evening around lighted areas.”