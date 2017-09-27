Haslams, Peyton Manning partner to raise $600K for Pat Summit Foundation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Gov. Bill Halsam, First Lady Crissy Haslam partnered with NFL and Vols legend Peyton Manning on Tuesday to raise awareness and funds for the Pat Summitt Foundation via two private ticketed events in Nashville.

The events raised more than $600,000 for the fund established by late Lady Vols Head Coach Pat Summitt after she was diagnosed with early-onset dementia, Alzheimer’s type.

“Pat made a tremendous impact on and off the court, and she continues to do so through the work of her foundation,” Manning said. “I am incredibly proud to honor her legacy by supporting the work of The Pat Summitt Foundation and the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.”

Manning was a close friend of Summitt’s and an honorary co-chair of the foundation. The first event was a luncheon hosted by Wellspire, a state-of-the-art learning center and event space. The second was an evening event hosted by the governor and his wife in the Tennessee Executive Residence, where Manning and Haslam both spoke. Musical entertainment was provided by Eric Church. His foundation, “The Chief Cares Fund,” also received $10,000 at the event.

The Pat Summitt Foundation awards grants to non-profits that provide research, education and awareness of Alzheimer’s disease, as well as support services to patients, families and caregivers. They also endow an annual grant of $500,000 to help fund the Pat Summit Clinic at UT Medical Center. Funds raised Tuesday will cover that grant and then some.

“On behalf of The Pat Summitt Foundation, we are so grateful to Peyton, Governor and First Lady Haslam and Wellspire for all of the tremendous work that went into making this a success,” said Patrick Wade, executive director of the foundation. “Both the awareness and funds resulting from these events will leave an indelible mark on the efforts of the foundation to help find a cure for Alzheimer’s.”