Clinch River Fall Antique Festival returns to Anderson County

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 17th annual Clinch River Fall Antique Festival on October 13 and 14 in downtown Clinton.

The festival begins on Friday, October 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. with food vendors in Hoskins/Lane Park and a “Cruze-In” for muscle cars on Market Street. Antique shops, specialty shops and eateries will be open late. Entertainment will be provided by The Tenos playing in the park from 7 to 9p p.m. Admission and parking are free, but car owners wanting to take part in the “Cruze-In” are asked to donate $10 to to the Education Foundation for Clinton City Schools and Anderson County Schools.

Over 90 antique dealers and artisans will line the streets of the historic district on Saturday morning, October 14, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Antique appraiser Joe Rosson will be on hand for antique appraisals in the Clinton Antique Mall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $5 per item. He has been featured on PBS shows like Treasures in Your Attic and Antiques Roadshow.

There will also be food vendors in Hoskins/Lane Park, a kid’s fun area near the railroad tracks, and music entertainment all day. The Beechfork Boys perform at 9 a.m., Jubal at 11 a.m., Handsome and the Humbles at 1 p.m. and Grassically Trained at 3 p.m.

Folk dancing will be led and taught by Barbara and Paul Taylor of Oak Ridge at 10:30 a.m. in the flat on Market Street in front of Hoskins/Lane Park. There will be a reeneactment of the Hamilton-Burr duel at 12:30 p.m. in that same area.

There will be shuttle service to and from area parking lots on Saturday. It is free to ride.

WATE 6 On Your Side is a sponsor of the event.