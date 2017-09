KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Chesapeake’s is opening a new location in Knoxville.

The new restaurant location will be located on Park Side Drive.

The chain serves food inspired by the Chesapeake Bay. Currently, there is a location at 600 Union Avenue.

It is a part of the Copper Cellar family of restaurants, which includes Calhoun’s, Cappuccino’s, Copper Cellar Catering, Smoky Mountain Brewery, Cherokee Grill, Copper Cellar and Corner 16.