Canadian groom saves drowning child during wedding photo shoot

KITCHENER, Canada (WATE) — A groom became a hero when taking photos with his wife on their wedding day in Canada.

Clay and Brittany Cook were taking pictures in Victoria Park in Kitchener, Canada when they noticed two children looking over a ledge into the water.

According to ABC News, Clay Cook went over to the children to see if everything was ok. He noticed a child struggling in the water.

“He was panicked. You could see it on his face,” Clay Cook, 31, told ABC News. “I’m lucky I walked over when I did.”

The groom said when he was the child, he knew he had to react because the child was in trouble.

“There was a ledge I was able to jump over and hang on to the top. I almost couldn’t reach him to get him out,” Clay Cook said.

The child wasn’t able to swim and he was three feet from the ledge.

The wedding photographer caught the event on camera.

“I spun around and saw Clayton had this little boy, bringing him back up to the ground,” Darren Hatt told ABC News. “This was just a continuation of their story, albeit a little bit of a strange twist.”

The couple still does not know who the child is but are happy he is safe.

“I was in the right place at the right time and did the right thing. It’s a simple as that,” said Clay Cook. “It feels good to make sure he was safe and it ended the way it did. We’re lucky.”