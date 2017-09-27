Campbell County man pleads guilty in 3-year-old girl’s death

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:
Joshua Comer (source: TBI)

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) – A Campbell County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to second degree murder and child abuse in the death of a 3-year-old girl.

Joshua Comer was sentenced to 30 years in prison – 25 years for second degree murder and 2.5 years each for the child abuse counts, which must be served consecutively.

Comer was accused of killing 3-year-old Gabriella Orton in June 2014. He was placed on the TBI’s Most Wanted list after he fled his home in LaFollette when the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office tried to arrest him.

An autopsy of the girl showed several signs of serious child abuse. Wednesday’s release from the district attorney’s office said Comer caused her death by hitting her in the abdomen.

The girl’s mother, Amber Orton, was also charged with aggravated child abuse.

 

