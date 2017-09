JEFFERSON, Tenn. (WATE) — One person died in a car crash in Jefferson County Tuesday night.

Investigators say Samuel L. Lowe, 23, was driving southbound on Flat Gap Road. Andrea Sueann Carter, 24, was a passenger.

According to the report, Lowe was negotiating a curve when his 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup ran off the right side of the roadway. The truck hit a guardrail which caused the vehicle to travel across the roadway before hitting a tree.

Carter died in the crash.