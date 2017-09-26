VIDEO: Cumberland County deputies search for repair shop thief

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect accused of breaking into storage buildings behind a repair shop and stealing numerous items including a power mower, a motorcycle and numerous chainsaws.

Deputies say the incidents were reported at Master Repair on U.S. Highway 127. The first happened on July 31, when a Gravely Zero Turn Mower model ZTXL52 valued at $4,000; a Yamaha Warrior wheeler, a Speeko Woodsplitter and approximately 75 chainsaw bars were stolen.

On August 7, the business was broken into again, and four chainsaws, a trimmer, a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle and various tools were stolen.

The business was hit again in August 25, but the suspect did not get in. However, the suspect was captured on surveillance video, wearing a mask and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Gary Green at (931) 484-6176.