‘Taste of Anderson County’ to raise money for United Way

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The United Way of Anderson County is hosting a fundraiser foodies will enjoy.

“Taste of Anderson County” will be held at Jackson Square in Oak Ridge from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 28.

The event will feature live music, food, vendors and more.

Jubal, Adam Austin and The Phat Tones will perform at the event. Guests can sample food from Smoothie Patch, Razzleberries, Panda Express and more. Hexagon Brewery, Crafter’s Brew, Winery at Seven Springs Farm and Sugarland’s Shine will have drink tastings.

Southern Bliss, Through the Looking Glass and the Ferrell Shop will be selling items.

Food and drink tickets cost $1 and can be purchased at the event.