State agency to receive $6M in federal funding to help treat opioid addiction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) will receive federal funding for treatment.

The $6 million will go toward medication-assisted treatment to help people who may not have access to help for their opioid addiction.

“When battling opioid addiction, there’s no single treatment that can work for all patients,” said DMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams. “For the people who can benefit from medication-assisted treatment, we know that the cost is often a barrier. This targeted funding will go a long way to making sure patients continue treatment in pursuit of recovery.”

The treatment will target the uninsured or underinsured, veterans or military members, and women of childbearing age. The treatment will help 660 people in Davidson, Hardin, Lewis, Shelby, Sullivan and Washington counties.

“We are excited to offer a multi-faceted approach to medication-assisted treatment that incorporates referrals across systems,” said DMHSAS Statistical Research Specialist and Licensed Psychologist Edwina Chappell, Ph. D. “Treatment hubs and health entities will work together to ensure that every participant receives appropriate, recovery-focused, integrated care.”

When designing the program, DMHSAS considered many factors: education, psychosocial, medical and recovery supports.

Funding will begin Sept. 30 and end in 2020.