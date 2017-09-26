Recalled strollers can become fall hazards for infants

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission said around 28,000 “J is for Jeep” brand cross-country all-terrain jogging strollers.
The strollers were made by Delta Enterprise Corporate and sold at Target, Walmart and other stores nationwide from August 2015 through August 2016. Delta Enterprise Corp. said they have received four reports of the stroller leg bracket breaking. In one report a child fell from the stroller and received cuts and bruises.
The strollers have two wheels in the back and one smaller wheel in the front. “J is for Jeep” is printed on the side of the stroller sun canopy and a star with a circle around it logo is printed on the front bottom of the seat and on the side of the stroller. The model number and lot number are printed on a Delta Children label with a blue heart at the left bottom frame support.
Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Delta for a free repair. They can call Delta at (800) 377-3777 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, email recall@deltachildren.com or visit deltachildren.com and click on help center and then recall center for more information.
|Model Number
|Color
|Lot Number(s)
|11988-835
|Orange inside/Green outside and Black
|CH15083, CH15084, CH15085, CH15086, CH15087, CH15088, CH15089, CH15095, CH15123, CH15124, CH15125, CH15126, CH15127, CH15128, CH15157, CH15158, CH15173, CH15174, CH15185, CH15186, CH16045, CH16046, CH16047, CH16048, CH16052, CH16053, CH16054, CH16055, CH16056, CH16074, CH16084, CH16085, CH16086, CH16087, CH16088, CH16089, CH16090, CH16091, CH16092, CH16093, CH16094, CH16095, CH16096, CH16097, CH16098, CH16099
|11988-340
|Green and Black
|CH15203, CH15217
|11988-436
|Blue and Black
|CH15143
|11988-656
|Pink and Black
|CH15144
|11988-838
|Orange and Black
|CH15145
|11988-0261
|Grey and Black
|CH16025
|11998-0251
|Grey and Black
|CH16026
|11998-314
|Green and Black
|CH15165, CH16006
|11998-439
|Blue and Black
|CH15055, CH15057, CH15058, CH15059, CH15060, CH15061, CH15063, CH15064, CH15065, CH15139, CH15140, CH15150, CH15159
|11998-678
|Pink and Black
|CH15166, CH16007
|11998-850
|Orange outside/Grey inside and Black
|CH15211, CH15212, CH15213, CH15214, CH15215, , CH16024, CH16044