Recalled strollers can become fall hazards for infants

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission said around 28,000 “J is for Jeep” brand cross-country all-terrain jogging strollers.

The strollers were made by Delta Enterprise Corporate and sold at Target, Walmart and other stores nationwide from August 2015 through August 2016. Delta Enterprise Corp. said they have received four reports of the stroller leg bracket breaking. In one report a child fell from the stroller and received cuts and bruises.

The strollers have two wheels in the back and one smaller wheel in the front. “J is for Jeep” is printed on the side of the stroller sun canopy and a star with a circle around it logo is printed on the front bottom of the seat and on the side of the stroller. The model number and lot number are printed on a Delta Children label with a blue heart at the left bottom frame support.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Delta for a free repair. They can call Delta at (800) 377-3777 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, email recall@deltachildren.com or visit deltachildren.com and click on help center and then recall center for more information.

Model Number Color Lot Number(s) 11988-835 Orange inside/Green outside and Black CH15083, CH15084, CH15085, CH15086, CH15087, CH15088, CH15089, CH15095, CH15123, CH15124, CH15125, CH15126, CH15127, CH15128, CH15157, CH15158, CH15173, CH15174, CH15185, CH15186, CH16045, CH16046, CH16047, CH16048, CH16052, CH16053, CH16054, CH16055, CH16056, CH16074, CH16084, CH16085, CH16086, CH16087, CH16088, CH16089, CH16090, CH16091, CH16092, CH16093, CH16094, CH16095, CH16096, CH16097, CH16098, CH16099 11988-340 Green and Black CH15203, CH15217 11988-436 Blue and Black CH15143 11988-656 Pink and Black CH15144 11988-838 Orange and Black CH15145 11988-0261 Grey and Black CH16025 11998-0251 Grey and Black CH16026 11998-314 Green and Black CH15165, CH16006 11998-439 Blue and Black CH15055, CH15057, CH15058, CH15059, CH15060, CH15061, CH15063, CH15064, CH15065, CH15139, CH15140, CH15150, CH15159 11998-678 Pink and Black CH15166, CH16007 11998-850 Orange outside/Grey inside and Black CH15211, CH15212, CH15213, CH15214, CH15215, , CH16024, CH16044