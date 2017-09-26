Oak Ridge Animal Shelter reduces adoption fees

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Oak Ridge Animal Shelter is reducing adoption fees for “Tennessee Week for the Animals.”

During Sept. 23 to Oct. 1, East Tennesseans can adopt:

  • Tabby cats for $55 on Tuesdays
  • Tortoiseshell cats for $55 on Thursdays
  • Black cats and dogs for $55 on Fridays

Adoption fees include spay/neuter surgery, microchip, two booster vaccines, rabies vaccine, dewormer, a dose of flea medication and a nail trim. Cats are tested for feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) and feline leukemia virus (FeLV). Dogs over 6-months-old are tested for heartworms.

The shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s