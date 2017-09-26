McDonald’s rolls out pre-ordering on app

(WOOD) — Don’t want to wait for your McDonald’s? There’s an app for that.

McDonald’s has introduced a new Mobile Ordering feature to its app. Customers can use their smartphones to place their order, pay for it and pick it up at some of the fast-food chain’s locations.

The app allows customers to set up an order up to 24 hours in advance. When they get to the restaurant, they check in and the order is filled. There are three types of ways to pick up an order: at the curbside parking area, in the drive-thru or inside the restaurant.

Because the order is paid for through the app, customers don’t have to wait in line.

After pickup, your McDonald’s app will save your order information for the next visit.

McDonald’s says it is trying to create a more convenient way for customers to get their order precisely when and how they want.

