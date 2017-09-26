Maryville student back home after surviving Hurricane Maria in Dominica

Related Coverage Maryville family worried about loved one in Dominica after Hurricane Maria

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A student from Maryville is back home after getting trapped on an island during Hurricane Maria.

Logan Frazier is studying medicine on the island of Dominica. Her family tried to get in contact with her after the storm.

Frazier says the only thing left of her school is the student center. She slept there for three days.

“Sitting on my bathroom floor, I could hear the building behind me where I live, heard it fly apart. I heard power lines going everywhere. The water tanks off the top of the buildings flew,” said Frazier. “I think that’s when it got real for me. Like, I’m going to have to survive this, before it was kind of like hey we’ll get through this and in a couple days we’ll have our test and we’ll keep going on with medical school.”

Frazier says she would like to return to Dominica to study but doesn’t think she will because of the damage. She says now she wants to help the people of Dominica affected by the hurricane.

