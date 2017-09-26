Knoxville website offers listings for arts, culture events

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new website was created by the Arts and Culture Alliance to provide an easy way to book space for art events in Knoxville.

KnoxSpacebook.com offers listings of spaces for rehearsals, dance classes, workshops, photo/film locations, auditions and more.

“We’re thrilled to be able to announce this new resource for local artists,” says Liza Zenni, Executive Director of the Arts & Culture Alliance. “We want to help artists, creatives and makers of all kinds find useful spaces throughout Knoxville for the execution and presentation of their work. Spaces including auditoriums, commercial spaces, dance studios, galleries, and more all have a place in these important processes.”

Users can enter a keyword or/and zip code to find a venue.

Venues include: The Basement Community Art Studio, The Bijou Theatre, Broadway Academy of Performing Arts and Event Center, Candoro Arts and Heritage Center, The Center for Creative Minds and more.