Knoxville Opera announces 40th anniversary season calendar

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Opera announced the lineup for its 40th anniversary season.

The season consists for two popular Italian operas and 100 education/community events.

Performers will include artists from the United States, Canada, Korea and Russia.

The three main productions will be the anniversary gala concert, Puccini’s “Turandot” and Verdi’s “Aida.

“Our presentations of Turandot and Aida will be two of the largest, most lush opera productions in Knoxville history,” said Bryan Salesky, executive director and conductor of Knoxville Opera. “In addition, our 40th Anniversary Gala Concert will offer the “greatest hits” of the opera world – selections from operas so tremendous that we may never see them produced locally. It will be a once in a lifetime opportunity to experience in person locally these outstanding selections from some of the most famous and followed operas of all time.”

The company will host mostly free education/community events throughout the season including the Rossini Festival and the Knoxville Opera Goes to Church concert.

For more information, visit KnoxvilleOpera.com.