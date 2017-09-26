Knox County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in robbery

The suspect is the one pictured in the photo containing only one person (Left). The sheriff's office said he is believed to have been with the group of people (Right).

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has surveillance video of a man wanted in the robbery of a gas station.

The sheriff’s office said the robbery happened early Monday morning at a Pilot gas station located at 6804 Clinton Highway. Investigators said the suspect entered the gas station at around 3:17 a.m., acted like he had a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 18-25 years old, 5’7″-5’9″ and 140-150 pounds, according to deputies. Investigators said the suspect was wearing a light grey hoodie with white fabric covering his face, black pants, and black and white shoes at the time of the robbery.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle depicted is potentially the suspect’s vehicle (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (865) 215-2243.

