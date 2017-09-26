East Tennessee pumpkin patches getting ready for fall

Related Coverage Ijams Nature Center to host Fall Break Camp

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Taking a trip to a corn maze or pumpkin patch is always a highlight for many families this time of year. At Oakes Farm, it takes many months to prepare for the new season.

“This is the calm before the storm. Our season is a relatively short season, about 6 weeks. So it’s nothing and then it’s insane and then it’s over,” says Ken Oakes, president of Oakes Farm in Corryton.

For 17 years, Oakes and his family have operated the fall favorite venue. Once the preparations are done, like last minute cleaning and hammering, the farm gates open to some good old fashion family fun.

The Critter Corral Animal Exhibit, Giant Sand Play Area, hay rides, the Quad Slides, the Jumping Pillow and lots of food make for plenty of choices.

“My favorite thing? I don’t know. I just tried a new flavor of fudge yesterday. At the moment that’s probably it. The cookie dough fudge,” said Oakes.

Of course, the big attraction is the corn maze. This year’s theme is very special to the area. It’s 9 acres and the twist and turns dedicated to Knox County’s Gibbs High School.

“We try and pick something topical. This year we are celebrating the Gibbs Eagles which is our local high school. My son is a senior there this year and as it turns out, four generations of Oakes have gone there. So we thought this would be good time to celebrate the school that we love.”

And once you’re done with the outdoor activities, take to the barn for a little shopping.

“I sort of take it for granted because I grew up on a farm but a lot of folks don’t have that opportunity to go through a field of corn, ride a hey wagon or just be outside in an open field that much. So I think it’s a nice change of pace for a lot of kids.

The Oakes Farm also has a pumpkin patch. The pumpkins are trucked in just a day before the doors open.

There are other farms in East Tennessee that you can visit: Deep Well Farm in Lenoir City, Maple Lane Farms in Greenback and Autumn Acres in Crossville.