Classical Mystery Tour to pay tribute to the Beatles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra and the Classical Mystery Tour will honor the Beatles in October.

The Classical Mystery Tour will perform a tribute to the band’s Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club and more. The music group has performed all over the world for the past 20 years.

“We really make an effort to sound exactly like the original group,” explains James Owen, the founder of Classical Mystery Tour who also portrays John Lennon in the show. “The orchestra score is exact, right down to every note and instrument that was on the original recording. Because many Beatles fans never had the opportunity to experience a live Beatles show, Classical Mystery Tour offers that live experience—with a symphony orchestra.”

The event will be at the Tennessee Theatre Oct. 13 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are from $20 to $62 and can be purchased online.