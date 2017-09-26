Campbell County parents worried about overcrowded school buses

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) – After a parent submitted a photo taken in a Campbell County school bus, saying it was overcrowded with students having to stand in the aisles on some days, WATE 6 On Your Side took those concerns to the school system.

“We are constantly monitoring and changing bus loads, sometimes weekly,” said Director of Schools Larry Nidiffer.

Nidiffer showed a map of the county, where he and other leaders keep track of every bus and every bus route on the fleet.

“We work on this everyday. We probably spend two to three hours a day trying to keep the busing cleaned up,” said Nidiffer.

Nidiffer said leaders themselves are in the process of riding the bus routes to review the bus loads and ongoing challenges.

“People are constantly moving, you know we have a mobile population today. Right now we have a challenge in the southern area where we are going to have to make a bus route adjustment where 15 students have moved into the area,” said Nidiffer.

As the school system works through these challenges, Nidiffer encourages parents to call the phone number on your child’s school bus if you have any concerns or questions.

“Call us. We’re not perfect, but we want safety and we want to get kids on school on time,” said Nidiffer.