Australian couple exchanges vows in Costco food court

CASULA, Australia (WATE) — Costco can be a one-stop shop for everything on your list: groceries in bulk, sporting goods and toiletries. However, is it an ideal location for a wedding?

Sue Berkeley and Eli Bob of Sydney, Austraila, thought it was. The couple married inside a store in front of 90 of their friends and family Saturday, according to Yahoo.

“Where else can I get married to the one I love, in a place that I love, surrounded by the people I love,” Berkeley told 9 News.

The couple loves the discount store. They visit the store four days a week.

Shoppers passed by Berkeley as she walked down the aisle to exchange her vows in the food court.

“Where else can you honestly serve your guests for under $10?” said Berkely.

The wedding guests were served 18-inch pizzas, meat pies and hot dogs.

This isn’t the first time a couple has married inside a Costco. A couple exchanged vows in the frozen food aisle at a location in Santa Maria, California in 2015.

Somethin different….a wedding at @costco? A post shared by Richard Smith (@rps88a) on Sep 22, 2017 at 10:58pm PDT

There's a wedding at Costco today haha A post shared by Nick Triantafillou (@xelfer) on Sep 22, 2017 at 5:47pm PDT