Accused Florida ‘killer clown’ arrested in Virginia after 27-year cold case

ABINGDON, Va. (WATE) – A suspect in a 27-year-old cold case homicide in Florida involving a “killer clown” was arrested Tuesday in Virginia.

WJHL-TV reports Sheila Keen-Warren was arrested in Washington County, Virginia, and charged with first degree murder with a firearm in the 1990 death of Marlene Warren in Palm Beach County, Florida.

According to the Palm Beach County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office, Marlene Warren was at her home in Wellington, Florida on Saturday, May 26, 1990 with her 22-year-old son Joseph Ahrens and several of his friends. Around 10:45 a.m., a white Chrysler LeBaron pulled into the driveway and a person dressed as a clown got out and came to the front door, carrying a flower arrangement and two balloons.

Marlene Warren answered the door and the clown offered her the items. That’s when witnesses say they heard a gunshot and saw Marlene Warren fall to the ground. The witnesses said the clown calmly walked back to the car and drove away. Marlene Warren was shot in the face and died two days later. Sheila Keen was identified as a suspect, but an arrest was never made.

Palm Beach County cold case detectives reopened the case in 2014, re-contacting witnesses and conducting additional DNA analysis, the release obtained by WJHL stated.

Sheila Keen married Michael Warren, widower of Marlene Warren, in 2002 and the two operated a popular restaurant, The Purple Cow, in Kingsport, Tennessee.

The suspect is being held at the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon, Virginia, where she is awaiting extradition to Florida.

WJHL contributed to this story.