37 arrested in Hamblen County during ‘Operation Ice Fury’

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 37 people for the sale of narcotics on Monday.
The sheriff’s office said most of the arrests focused around methamphetamine. Ten out of 37 arrested were currently serving time in the Hamblen County jail or surrounding jail or prison, according to deputies.
Those arrested include:
- Elizabeth Leming – Received two charges for the sale and delivery of a schedule III drug and one charge for failure to pay child support
- Michael Leming – Received two counts for the sale and delivery of a schedule III drug
- Diondia Lacy – Charged with sale and delivery of a schedule II drug
- Jacob Morgan – Charged with the sale and delivery of a schedule II drug
- Deanna Mullins – Received two counts for the sale and delivery of a schedule II drug
- Betty Stanford – Charged with the sale and delivery of a schedule II drug and violation of school zone act
- Ian Toby – Charged with the sale and delivery of a schedule II drug
- Rachel Turner – Charged with the sale and delivery of a schedule II drug and theft
- *David Yount – Charged with delivering a counterfeit substance
- Amy Cockrum – Received two counts for the sale and delivery of a schedule II drug
- Brandon Collins – Received two counts for the sale and delivery of a schedule II drug and violation of a school zone act
- Tina Ayers – Received two counts for the sale and delivery of a schedule II drug
- Cassie Price – Received three counts for the sale and delivery of a schedule II drug
- Nathan Price – Received two counts for the sale and delivery of a schedule II drug
- Natasha Strother – Charged with the sale and delivery of a schedule II drug
- Travis Long: Charged with the sale and delivery of a counterfeit substance
- Calista Harris – Received three counts for the sale and delivery of a schedule II drug
- Johnathon Frazier – Charged with the sale and delivery of a schedule II drug
- Curtis Musick – Charged with the sale and delivery of a schedule II drug
- Steven Sinkhorn – Charged with the sale and delivery of a schedule II drug
- Pauline Greene – Charged with the sale and delivery of a schedule II drug
- Jamie Oaks – Charged with the sale and delivery of a schedule II drug
- Christina Shelton – Charged with the sale and delivery of a schedule II drug
- Lester Bullion – Charged with the sale and delivery of a schedule II drug
- Steven Dorland – Received two counts for the sale and delivery of a schedule II drug
- Jenae Hubbard – Received two counts for the sale and delivery of a schedule II drug
- Kelly Bolden – Received two counts for the sale and delivery of a schedule II drug
- Bryant Cook: Charged with the sale and delivery of a schedule II and III drug and violation of school zone act
- Ricky Harmon: Charged with the sale and delivery of a schedule II drug
- Tyler Hurley – Received two counts for the sale and delivery of a schedule II drug
- Melissa Johnson – Received two counts for the sale and delivery of a schedule II drug
- Charles Collins – Received two counts for the sale and delivery of a schedule II drug
- Roscoe Kitts: – Received two counts for the sale and delivery of a schedule II drug and charged with failure to comply
- Rickey Hickey: Charged with the sale and delivery of a schedule II drug and delivering a counterfeit substance
- Brandon Phillips: Charged with the sale and delivery of a schedule II drug
- Ronald Dale Jones – Received two counts for the sale and delivery of a schedule II drug
- Mary Ledford: Charged with the sale and delivery of a schedule II drug
- Candice Adams: Charged with the sale and delivery of a schedule II drug and violation of school act