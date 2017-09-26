1 dead after car fire in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person died in a car fire in Knoxville early Tuesday morning.

The fire happened on Dandridge Avenue near Witt Place around 2 a.m.

Police say there were two men and two women inside the car when the fire started. Two people were pulled out while there were still flames. Another person was pulled out once the fire was controlled.

The fourth occupant was not able to be removed from the vehicle due to flames becoming too large. The occupant died at the hospital due to injuries.

Investigators say the vehicle was traveling east on Dandridge and lost control before hitting a tree. The car landed on its top.