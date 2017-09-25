Vols prepare to play against No. 7 Georgia

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

Head Coach Butch Jones will speak on the team’s preparation Monday. WATE 6 On Your Side will livestream the event at noon. Click here to watch. 

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee Volunteer fans are hoping to forget their frustration with the football team during the upcoming game against Georgia.

On Saturday, Tennessee sputtered its way to a 17-13 win over UMass in front of an announced attendance of 95,324.

The Vols will play Georgia in Neyland at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

SEC Nation will be hosting a pre-game show on campus.

