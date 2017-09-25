Vitello gives baseball program ‘C’ grade as fall practice begins

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – As the major leagues near the postseason, Tennessee baseball’s fall practice is just a few days in.

First year head coach Tony Vitello says he believes he’s slowly putting together the best assistant coaching staff in the country. On the field, though, Vitello added there is a lot of work to be done to get his team to where he wants.

“We want to raise our standards here and it’s difficult. You’d like to come in guns blazing and all that good stuff as a first year group but there’s a lot of things were frustrated with that we’re not better at that we haven’t had a chance to cover yet. We’ve kind of come back to that theme, inch by inch, we want to get better and I think we’ve held true to that. There has been improvement in a bunch of different areas but if we were to grade ourselves out today, we would get a big fat C.”

Tennessee’s annual Orange and White World Series begins Oct. 24.