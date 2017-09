KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Girls, Inc. is hosting a fundraiser for its programs in Knoxville.

The organization will be hosting a cornhole tournament at Bearden Beer Market on October 5. The event will raise money for educational programs and scholarships for girls.

Registration costs $20-$25 per team. The winning team will receive $125 and the second place team will win $75.

There will be food trucks at the event.

Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and the event begins at 6:30 p.m.