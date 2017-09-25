Man steals $1,500 stand from Knoxville church

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to to identify a man suspected of stealing a 58 piece metal candle stand from Sacred Heart Cathedral in West Knoxville.

Police say the stand with valued at $1,500. Video shows the suspects first appear in the parking lot in a white four door vehicle, leave and return in a dark colored 1999-2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. Officers said the driver’s side front wheel is missing a hubcap or is a spare.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Investigator Strickenberger at 865-215-7026.

