Man steals $1,500 stand from Knoxville church

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
(Knoxville Police Department)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to to identify a man suspected of stealing a 58 piece metal candle stand from Sacred Heart Cathedral in West Knoxville.

Police say the stand with valued at $1,500. Video shows the suspects first appear in the parking lot in a white four door vehicle, leave and return in a dark colored 1999-2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. Officers said the driver’s side front wheel is missing a hubcap or is a spare.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Investigator Strickenberger at 865-215-7026.

PHOTOS: Suspect in Sacred Heart Cathedral theft

