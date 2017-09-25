Man reportedly gropes, restrains woman in Johnson City Walmart parking lot

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A Johnson City man is facing false imprisonment and sexual battery charges after an assault Sunday night.

Antonio Gomez was arrested early Monday morning after police responded to a report of an assault Sunday night.

A woman told officers that a man harassed her and made lewd comments as she was walking to her car in the Walmart parking lot on Browns Mills Road.

She said the suspect followed her and asked her to come home with him. He prevented her from leaving.

Police say after she got in her car, the suspect groped her and restrained her.

The woman was able to punch him and escape.

The suspect and his car were located around 1 a.m. Monday.

Gomez is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $6,000 bond.