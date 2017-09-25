Knoxville man injured in shooting on Jefferson Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department said they have identified a person of interest after a man was shot in East Knoxville.
Police said Trevor Cullom, 32, of Knoxville was shot twice during a shooting at 2506 Jefferson Avenue. Officer said they responded to the house at around 11:16 a.m. Monday.
Cullom was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center with what police said appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. Several people were taken to Knoxville Police Department’s headquarters after shooting to be interviewed.
Police said they are continuing to investigate.
