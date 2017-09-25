Knoxville jury seated in Tyler Enix murder, kidnapping trial

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Six men, six women and two male alternatives will make up the jury for Tyler Enix’s murder trial.

Tyler Enix, 38, is charged with murdering his ex-wife in 2015. He is accused of stabbing Kimberly Enix and then kidnapping their daughter who was two years old at the time. He was at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert in 2015 before he was eventually spotted in Ohio.

Last week, Judge Steven Sword decided that a videotape interview with the Tyler Enix’s daughter, who witnessed the incident, could not be used as evidence nor could she be forced to take the witness stand. Judge Sword also allowed prosecutors to use eight of nine crime scene photos that the defense had asked excluded from evidence.

Judge Sword also ruled that prosecutors could not use incest-related website that FBI investigators found on Tyler Enix’s phone, which contained pornographic images of fathers and daughters. He told the court that Enix is not charged with sexual abuse of his child and therefore the website information should not be used as evidence in the case.

State reads the indictment. Tyler Enix pleads not guilty to the charges against him. @6News pic.twitter.com/U422mvd3rt — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) September 25, 2017

Tyler Enix is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, especially aggravated robbery, kidnapping and carjacking.

