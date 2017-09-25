Ijams Nature Center to host Fall Break Camp

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Believe it or not Fall Break for Knox County Schools is just 2 weeks away and if you’re looking to get kids outside and away from the video games then Ijams Nature Center may be the place for you.

The peace and tranquility of Ijams are about to be overrun by kids as the center brings back its “Fall Break Camp.”

“Kids have the chance to spend all day outside. They’re exploring, they’re playing,” said Jennifer Roder. “They’re looking under logs and looking in trees trying to find critters. It’s an amazing way to spend a break away from school.”

The camp can even be a little messy.

“They will absolutely get dirty, maybe get wet, we go out if it rains,” said Roder. “We really think that nature happens all the time so we don’t want to miss out on anything.”

Along with the camp, Ijams is looking to establish a nature preschool and if all goes to plan it could be in place by as early as next year.

“We’re in the planning stages. Looking at startup costs, operating budgets,” said Roder. “Look at what the market might be. Do people want half-day or full-day? Do they want two days a week, three days, 5 days a week? It’s something we’ve talked about. It’s an emerging trend across North America to do nature preschools and forest schools. It hasn’t quite caught on in Knoxville but it’s starting to in the state and in the area so we want to be part of it.”

