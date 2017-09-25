Gatlinburg’s Alamo Steakhouse to reopen Oct. 2 after being destroyed in wildfire

Alamo Steakhouse

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — A popular restaurant in Gatlinburg will reopen after being destroyed in the Sevier County wildfire.

Alamo Steakhouse will open its doors again on October 2. Ninety-five percent of the staff worked at the restaurant before the fire.

The company was the restaurant will look like how it did before the fire.

However, there are new additions. There will be more space and more comfortable seating for its “love nests.”

The private dining room will seat 12 and will be available for reservations.

