Foster homes needed for emaciated dogs rescued from Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Animal control said if the dogs were in the home for a few more days they would have starved to death.

Trixie and Kay Kay were rescued from the home. Susan Baker with Metro Animal Control said the dog would have died if it wasn’t for someone calling the police department.

“There were several bowls that could have been used for food and water, but they were tipped over and empty,” said Baker. “There was no dog food on the property for them to even feed the dogs.”

Baker said the dogs were fighting over what little food the neighbors were throwing over the fence. Investigators cited the dog’s caretaker, Serena Hathaway, on two counts of animal cruelty.

“She stated she came into possession of these dogs through a death in the family and she lost her job and she didn’t have the money to feed the dogs,” Baker explained. “She should have reached out. We have a food pantry here. We are more than, we are not just enforcement we also want to help owners.”

At Hathaways home, a man who didn’t identify himself opened the door. When asked about the dogs he said, “that wasn’t her dog. That was her brother’s dog,” and “she didn’t starve no dogs, man.”

Nashville Metro Animal Control says the dogs both need a loving home while they recover. Anyone that is interested in fostering the dogs can call (615) 862-7928.