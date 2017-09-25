CheckerNeyland returns to Rocky Top for Georgia game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee plays Georgia on Saturday and the University of Tennessee announced they are planning on bringing back Checker Neyland for the game.

The University of Tennessee Athletics Department made the announcement on Monday. This is the fourth year Tennessee has Checkered-Neyland. The initiative was started in 2014 by a group of fans when the Volunteers played Florida.

Going to the game? Find out what color you to wear

Perhaps, it will bring the team a bit of luck or at least bring some excitement to fans concerned with a lackluster performance? Tennessee struggled with attendance Saturday against the University of Massachusetts. Attendance was 95,324, but there were noticeably gaps in the stadium seats of Neyland Stadium as fans left early.

Is the Checker Neyland curse broken?

While Neyland Stadium is 3-0 for Checker Neyland, Tennessee is 1-2 for actual wins during Checker Neyland.

In 2014, when the Tennessee played Florida, the Gators rallied to beat the Volunteers 10-9 with a 49-yard field goal with 6:20 left in the game. In 2015, Oklahoma rallied to beat Tennessee in double overtime. The team came back from a 17-point deficit in a 31-24 victory over Tennessee.

Last year was the first time Tennessee actually won during Checker Neyland. Tennessee was able to erase a 21-point deficit to beat Florida 38-28 and end their 11-game losing streak.

Quarterback Josh Dobbs was credited with the win. He accounted for five second-half touchdowns during the game. However, with Dobbs playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee combating injuries and a freshman team, the question is will Checker Neyland be enough to give Tennessee a much needed win.