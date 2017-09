HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) — A body was found in a rural area in Roane County early Monday morning.

Investigators say a white male was found near Bowman Bend Road around 3:45 a.m.

The body was sent to a medical examiner for an autopsy.

There is no more information at this time.

For the latest news, weather and video, download the WATE 6 On Your Side app.