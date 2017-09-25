Athens ‘Strollathon’ to benefit Rett Syndome Foundation

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — Rett syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that occurs almost exclusively in girls.

After their 6-year-old daughter, Carly, was diagnosed with the disorder, Josh and Sally Teague have made research into the disorder their mission. They urging others to take part in a “Strollathon” on Saturday, September 30, in Athens to benefit the Rett Syndrome Foundation.

The event is one of 30 locations taking part around the country. Registration for the “Strollathon” will take place at 10:00 a.m. The stroll starts at 11:00 a.m. at Lake Pavilion Park.

Rett Syndrome affects one out of 23,000 babies worldwide. Children with the condition develop typically for the first 6 to 18 months and then lose skills, such as the ability to communicate.

The Teague family said they knew early that their daughter, Carly, wasn’t developing like other children her age. Sally Teague said the initially thought Carly had autism, but a doctor was able to diagnose her with the disease.

Carly was enrolled in a Johns Hopkins Clinical Trial that her parents hope will slow down the loss of development. The Teagues are also exploring resources to not just help their daughter, but other children with the disease.

The family says they hope one day there will be treatment to turn the symptoms around.