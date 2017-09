(WATE) — Almost two years ago, Zaevion Dobson died while shielding his friends from gunfire and now his heroic act is being shared in an ESPN documentary.

The Fulton High School football player was killed Dec. 17, 2015 after shielding three girls from gunfire.

The 30 for 30 film, “24 Strong,” interviews Zaevion’s mother Zenobia, brother, teammates and others to share the story of the teen.

The film airs Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

He sacrificed his life to save others. Our latest ESPN Film, #24Strong – the story of Zaevion Dobson, airs Thurs. at 7:30 ET on ESPN2. pic.twitter.com/SgVqVTM7qX — ESPN Films 30 for 30 (@30for30) September 25, 2017