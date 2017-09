KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The SEC Nation is returning to Rocky Top this weekend.

SEC Nation was at UT last year to host the pre-game show for the Vols vs Appalachian State.

This year they will cover the Vols vs Georgia game from campus.

The pre-game coverage beings at 10:00 am on the SEC Network.

The game is on Saturday, September 30. Kick off is at 3:30 pm and can be watched on CBS.