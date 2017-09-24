Mom of homicide victim remembers daughter ahead of National Day of Remembrance

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tina Gregg thinks about her daughter Brooke every day.

“Her smile, she was such a beautiful girl in every way, her smile her giggle. Everything about her,” said Gregg.

Brooke Morris was shot to death by her ex-boyfriend, Shawn Smoot, in October 2011.

“I think I was put in the position that I was put in to help others coming behind me,” said Gregg. “That’s what I want to do. There are going to be so many other parents that are going to be where I am.”

Parents like those of Brittany Eldridge who was murdered, along with her unborn baby, in December 2011. Friday marked the second mistrial in the case. Her boyfriend, Norman Clark, was the lead suspect.

“With Robin, bless her heart,” said Gregg. “She’s gone through this twice with two hung juries and it’s just, it’s unimaginable, really,” said Gregg. “Then, you think you’re going to get justice and then you don’t. That makes it even harder and worse.”

Gregg is pushing to bring Truth in Sentencing to Tennessee.

“They hear life and they think ‘that’s great, he’s never going to get out,’” said Gregg. “But that’s not so. They get so many days for each day that they serve, so, that’s why we want to get truth is sentencing in Tennessee.”

Gregg knows even with life without parole there will never be enough justice.

“It’s just a huge injustice for us that are left behind that have to diligently work to try to get things changed and for people to not forget our loved ones,” said Gregg. “We don’t want people to forget.”

To commemorate National Day of Remembrance for murdered victims, “Hope for Victims” will hold a brick memorial at the City County Building at 400 Main Street in Downtown Knoxville on Monday. The event will begin at 6 p.m.